Breaking: Fire breaks out at the Army’s ammunition depot in Bathinda, no casualties

Chandigarh: According to the information given by the officials, fire broke out today at the Army’s ammunition depot in Bathinda district of Punjab and was contained after one hour.

However, there were no casualties reported. Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Diprava Lakra talking to media said: “The fire broke out at the Army’s ammunition depot in Bathinda at 5:10 am. It was contained by 6:30 am.”

“There is no loss of life in the incident,” he said. The assessment of the damage will be done by the Army, he said.

A short circuit was stated to be the reason behind the fire, the Deputy Commissioner said.