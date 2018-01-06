Breaking: Lalu Yadav gets 3.5 years of imprisonment in Fodder scam

The CBI court today gave RJD supremo Lalu Prasad 3.5 years of imprisonment in a fodder scam case and has been asked to pay a fine of rupees 5 lakh as well.

Previously, the RJD supremo appeared before the court of CBI special judge Shiv Pal Singh for the argument on the punishment through videoconferencing from Birsa Munda central jail, where he has been lodged since his conviction on December 23, and in a written plea sought leniency due to his illness and old-age, Prasad’s counsel Chittaranjan Prasad said.

“The judge said he would pronounce judgement at 2 pm tomorrow,” Chittaranjan Prasad told reporters after emerging from the videoconferencing hall here.

The court concluded arguments on the quantum of punishment against Prasad and 10 others in connection with the withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1990 and 1994 when he was the chief minister of Bihar.