According to the information given by the official, as many as nine people got killed in a landslide that struck in northwest China’s Qinghai province.

News reports showed that the rescuers have managed to pull out three persons out of which one is very critical and the rescue for the other six is still on.

The landslide occurred at around 4.30 a.m. in a village of Guoluo Tibetan autonomous prefecture.

More details awaited.