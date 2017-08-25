BREAKING: Panchkula still buring! Several Ram Rahim supporters dead

Chandigarh: Baba Ram Rahim supporters are not willing to stay back and are in aggressive mode after Baba has been convicted by the special CBI court. Several vehicles have been burnt by supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda. Even fire brigade has been set on fire by the angry mob and several police stations, offices have been set on fire.

Ram Rahim will now be sent to Sunariya jail of Rohtak and might be airlifted from the spot to prevent any chaos and interference by the supporters.

Earlier, the special CBI court today gave its final judgement in the 14 year-old rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief and the self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted.

Hours before the court’s verdict in rape case, there were paramilitary forces put through the night in Panchkula and Sirsa. There has been Army kept on standby in the state so as to tackle the situation if in case the decision comes out against Ram Rahim.

On the other hand, local police has been warned against the Dera Sacha Sauda followers of stern action if they try to enter the Union Territory. Approximately, 1.5 lakh Dera followers have gathered in Panchkula and Sirsa as these two places are considered to be strongholds of the leader.

Electricity was cut ahead of the decision so as to take precautionary measures and execute proper action against the supporters of Ram Rahim if they create any nuisance.

The railways on Friday cancelled over 200 Haryana-bound trains as security concerns mounted ahead of CBI court’s verdict in the case.

Large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers continued to stay put in Panchkula today, ignoring appeals from the administration and their sect head.

Earlier, Ram Rahim has denied that he sexually exploited two female followers in 2002. Government offices in Panchkula and Chandigarh will be closed today along with schools and colleges.