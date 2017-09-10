Breaking: Security forces gun down Hizbul Mujahideen militant in J&K

According to the information given by the police, Hizbul Mujahideen militant has been shot down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police further stated: “The militant identified as Tariq was killed while another terrorist, Adil was arrested along with his weapon during the security operation in Barbugh village on Saturday night. Adil had joined the group three months ago.”

On Saturday, the militants had fired at an army vehicle in Barbugh.