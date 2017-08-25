BREAKING: Special CBI Court convicts Gurmeet Ram Rahim in rape case

Chandigarh: The special CBI court today gave its final judgement in the 14 year-old rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief and the self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been found guilty and has been convicted.

Hours before the court’s verdict in rape case, there were paramilitary forces put through the night in Panchkula and Sirsa. There has been Army kept on standby in the state so as to tackle the situation if in case the decision comes out against Ram Rahim.

On the other hand, local police has been warned against the Dera Sacha Sauda followers of stern action if they try to enter the Union Territory. Approximately, 1.5 lakh Dera followers gathered in Panchkula and Sirsa as these two places are considered to be strongholds of the leader. Electricity was cut ahead of the decision so as to take precautionary measures and execute proper action against the supporters of Ram Rahim if they create any nuisance.

The railways on Friday cancelled over 200 Haryana-bound trains as security concerns mounted ahead of CBI court’s verdict in the case. Shops, ATMs, cinema halls, petrol pumps, located near Dera headquarters in Sirsa were closed today, hours before a court verdict in a rape case against the sect head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.”

Large number of Dera Sacha Sauda followers continued to stay put in Panchkula today, ignoring appeals from the administration and their sect head.

Earlier, Ram Rahim has denied that he sexually exploited two female followers in 2002. Government offices in Panchkula and Chandigarh will be closed today along with schools and colleges.

Spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh today headed towards the town of Panchkula in a convoy of 200 cars, drones and helicopters took charge of the skies to survey the huge groups of his devotees who gathered for a verdict on whether he is guilty of rape.”