Breaks affected my cinematic career: Chitrangada Singh

Actress Chitrangada Singh talking to media said that her cinematic journey got affected due the breaks in her career and also mentioned that she believes in giving a little extra to her roles.

“Taking breaks took a toll on my career, I guess,” Chitrangada told media.

“You know, from when I started, my life has gone through phases where my priorities changed. I debuted and then took a break for four years, and then I came back and again took a two years’ break.

“In the film industry, if you are not present when opportunity is coming your way, it will surely affect your career. That is what happened to me,” added the actress, who was earlier married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa.

A former model, who transitioned to be an actress in 2003, Chitrangada also featured in films like “Sorry Bhai!”, “Desi Boyz”, “Yeh Saali Zindagi”, “I, Me Aur Main” and “Gabbar Is Back”. She reasoned that perhaps she did not push herself “enough to shine like a star”. “I think being talented is not enough to get work. Being available at the right time makes all the difference.”