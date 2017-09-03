BRICS Summit is finally here: What to expect from Narendra Modi visit

Beijing: The three-day BRICS summit starts today in Xiamen where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping are going to interact on the sidelines.

Although it is worthwhile remembering that economic, security and other multilateral issues will figure in the yearly meet of the five-member grouping, a probable one-on-one between Modi and Xi will be a main attraction, more so after the protracted Doklam standoff.

Their last bilateral meet was at the time of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet at Astana in June. They met informally at G20 in Germany the following month amid the border crisis.

Initial signs are that the restricted session is expected to discuss the global economic situation, international economic governance, national security and development and international and regional issues.

On the other side of the coin, the plenary session will take into consideration the practical cooperation for common development, people-to-people exchanges, cultural cooperation and institution building.

If official sources are to be believed, four documents are expected to be signed at the summit — BRICS action agenda for economic and trade development, BRICS action agenda on innovative development, strategic framework for BRICS custom cooperation and MOU between BRICS business council and New Development Bank.

On 5 September, there will be BRICS emerging markets-developing countries dialogue.

Issues such as counter-terrorism and the global financial crisis will also come for up discussion.

The proposed BRICS rating agency will be one of the key issues at the 9th meet of the grouping, which will be chaired by Xi.

“India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace. BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security,” Modi said.

Beijing too has ruled out discussion on India’s concerns over terrorism emanating from Pakistan at the summit.