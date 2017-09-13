British authorities freeze Dawood’s properties worth $6.7 billion

According to the reports, British authorities have frozen properties belonging to escapee Indian underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Assets worth $6.7 billion belonging to don Dawood Ibrahim have been held by British authorities.

As per the claims done by the Indian agencies, Dawood, runs his crime empire from Cliffton area in Karachi, Pakistan, appears on the latest UK Treasury department’s Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets, updated last month.

The action against Dawood Ibrahim comes nearly two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UK tour. PM Modi, during his November 12-14, 2015 tour, had reportedly handed over a dossier concerning the underworld gangster to his then British counterpart David Cameron.

According to Forbes, Dawood Ibrahim is one of the richest gangsters of all time. In 2015, Forbes estimated Dawood Ibrahim’s net asset at US$ 6.7 billion. Dawood Ibrahim has his business interests in more than a dozen countries spread over Europe, Africa and South Asia. He has assets worth US $450 million in the UK alone. He is said to have invested in over 50 properties in different countries.

Dawood Ibrahim, who is an accused of carrying out 1993-Mumbai bomb blasts, has been named by the UN Security Council’s IS and al-Qaida Sanctions Committee as global terrorist. The UN list has put out 15 aliases of Dawood Ibrahim. These are: Dawood Ebrahim, Sheikh Dawood Hassan, Abdul Hamid Abdul Aziz, Anis Ibrahim, Aziz Dilip, Daud Hasan Shaikh Ibrahim Kaskar, Daud Ibrahim Memon Kaskar, Dawood Hasan Ibrahim Kaskar, Dawood Ibrahim Memon, Dawood Sabri, Kaskar Dawood Hasan, Shaikh Mohd Ismail Abdul Rehman, Dowood Hassan Shaikh Ibrahim, Shaikh Ismail Abdul and Hizrat.