BSF seize fake Rs 2,000 notes, one taken into custody

As per the information given by the official, the Border Security Force has seized fake Indian currency notes of the face value of Rs two lakh in Rs 2,000 denominations from West Bengal’s Malda district and one person has been taken into custody.

Acting on a tip off, BSF troopers apprehended a suspect on Monday evening and recovered the fake Rs 2,000 notes from him.

“Bishnu Pada Biswas, 47, a resident of Par Devnapur village of Malda was arrested by the BSF in Dhulian ghat (ferry point) area in Malda sector and 100 fake Rs 2,000 notes of the face value of Rs 2 lakh were seized from him,” the BSF’s South Bengal frontier said in a press release.

“The apprehended man was handed over to the Baishnabnagar police station along with the seized fake notes,” it said.

Personnel of the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier has seized counterfeit Indian currency notes of the face value of Rs 55.88 lakh and apprehended nine fake currency smugglers so far in 2017.