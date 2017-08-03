BSNL offers unlimited calls, 1 GB data for Rs 74 ahead of Raksha Bandhan

State owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a new offer ‘Rakhi pe Saugaat’ recharge plan exclusively for its prepaid customers. The recharge plan aims to offer unlimited on net calls, talk value and data benefits which is priced at Rs 74.

The validity of the plan is for five days and it offers unlimited voice calls on net to its customers and 1 GB data for those five days along with a talk value of Rs 74 as well. The offer is available from 3rd August and will continue for 12 days.

Director (CM) BSNL Board R.K. Mittal said in a statement, “Maintaining its tradition BSNL is offering such cheapest tariffs on festivities.”

Earlier than this, BSNL also launched the ‘Sixer 666’ pack for prepaid subscribers with 120 GB data; under this plan BSNL prepaid users got data allowances of 2 GB per day with a validity of 60 days.