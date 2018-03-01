Bumrah chilling after productive South Africa tour

New Delhi: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is now chilling out after a successful tour of South Africa and is now making the most of his time with the family.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah wrote: “Chilling scenes after so long!” He had earlier posted: “End of a good long tour to South Africa coming back home now. Thank you to my family for all the constant support throughout.”

Bumrah’s emergence as ‘Test match bowler’ was India’s biggest gain during the recently concluded tour of South Africa and national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that the Gujarat speedster’s “workload management” is paramount for him.

Bumrah bowled a whopping 162.1 overs across three formats, including 112.1 overs during the the three-Test series in South Africa.

“I am delighted with Jasprit’s performance. We always had confidence in his abilities as he had done well for Gujarat in Ranji Trophy. But now our primary goal is to monitor his workload very carefully with so much international cricket ahead. We need to be careful that he is not over-used,” Prasad said.