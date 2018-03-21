Bus crash takes life of 19 in Philippines

According to the information given by the authorities, a passenger bus fell into a ravine south of the Philippines capital Manila resulting in the death of 19 people while 17 others suffered injuries. The crash occurred Tuesday night in Sablayan town in Occidental Mindoro province as the bus was heading on a downhill stretch of a road that had been under repair. The bus struck a bridge railing before falling into the six-metre deep ravine. A mechanical problem may have…

According to the information given by the authorities, a passenger bus fell into a ravine south of the Philippines capital Manila resulting in the death of 19 people while 17 others suffered injuries.

The crash occurred Tuesday night in Sablayan town in Occidental Mindoro province as the bus was heading on a downhill stretch of a road that had been under repair. The bus struck a bridge railing before falling into the six-metre deep ravine.

A mechanical problem may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, police investigator Alexis Go told The Associated Press.

Police officer Ian Villanosa said the bus driver was killed and that children were among the injured.

Highway fatalities are alarmingly high in the Philippines due to poor traffic law enforcement, the dilapidated conditions of vehicles, and a lack of safety features like signs and railings, especially in far-flung provinces.