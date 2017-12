According to the media reports, minimum of 30 people lost their lives while more than fifteen got injured after a passenger bus fell into Banas river today in Sawai Madhopur’s Dubi.

The Sawai Madhopur-Lalsot bus fell off a bridge into the river, reportedly after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding. All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, district officials have reached the spot and are actively supervising the rescue operation.