Buses collide in UP, five killed

According to the information given by the police, as many as five people lost their lives while several others got injured when two passenger buses coming from opposite direction collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra city.

The incident took place near Pathauli on Jaipur Road when the bus coming from Bidhuna near Kannauj with a large number of passengers crashed against the other coming from Rajasthan that had comparatively very few riders.

Malpura police along with local villagers worked hard to extricate the bodies from the Uttar Pradesh bus that had all the victims.

Naresh Paras, a social activist engaged in the rescue work told that the passengers were pilgrims headed for a religious shrine in Rajasthan.

The police said the injured were sent to the SN Medical College Emergency here, while the dead were sent for autopsies.