Businessmen in UP can sleep easy now

Lucknow: Moving in a right direction, Yogi Adityanath government is all set to come up with a cell dedicated to businessmen protection from criminal gangs.

In coming days, a team of policemen is going to be deputed under the Businessmen Security Cell in every district.

It would be the responsibility of cell members to handle security related grievances of businessmen alongside working on pending cases of loot, murder, extortion and intimidation.

Traders are widely been regarded as core BJP supporters and the move is expected to placate the community for the time being.

There were quite a bit of cases of kidnap, murder and daring robberies in the past ninety days and traders have staged protests, on a regular basis against police and local administration.

If sources are to be believed, a Deputy SP rank officer had been appointed nodal officer in every district already and it would be there duty to monitor threats and security concerns of businessmen.

In cases of businessmen facing serious threats, straightaway security personnel is going to be given. What’s more, district police chiefs have been asked to review on a monthly basis the status of FIRs lodged against criminal gangs who were intimidating businessmen.