Bypoll results: SP-BSP alliance wins Gorakhpur along with Phulpur

Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha bypoll final results took an interesting turn by giving a big shocker to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the two Lok Sabha seats that had been vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya has now slipped off from the hands of BJP and won by Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party Alliance. After the counting of final votes, Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Gorakhpur Praveen Nishad managed to scores 21961 votes maintain the…

Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha bypoll final results took an interesting turn by giving a big shocker to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the two Lok Sabha seats that had been vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya has now slipped off from the hands of BJP and won by Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party Alliance.

After the counting of final votes, Samajwadi Party’s candidate from Gorakhpur Praveen Nishad managed to scores 21961 votes maintain the first spot while on the other hand Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Gorakhpur Upendra Dutt Shukla at the second spot with 308,593 votes.

Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance already took a big lead in the early rounds of counting in Phulpur as well but after the 25th round of counting the votes in Phulpur, Samajwadi Party candidate Nagendra Patel had bagged 271,752 votes, establishing an unassailable lead of over 38,498 votes over the BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel (233,254 votes).

While the RJD is set to retain the Araria Lok Sabha seat, it has held the Jehanabad assembly seat. The BJP has retained the Bhabua assembly seat. Araria saw a voter turnout of 57 percent, 54.03 in Bhabua and 50.06 percent in Jehanabad.