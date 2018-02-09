Bypolls for Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats to take place on March 11, results on March 14

Lucknow: Announcing the date of bypolls as well as the result date for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, Election Commission of India has declared the bypolls to take place on March 11, 2018 and also the results is to be declared on March 14, 2018 for the elections.

The EC has also set March 11 as the date for the Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar’s Araria constituency and assembly bypolls in Buhar’s Bhabua and Jehanabad.

While former Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath and former Phulpur MP Keshav Prasad Maurya were elected by BJP MLAs as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively in March, following the party’s landslide win the 2017 UP Assembly polls, the two continued to hold on to their Parliamentary seats for another six months.

Both Adityanath and Maurya chose the Legislative Council route and took oath as MLCs in September. For this, BJP MLCs were asked to vacate their seats to make way for Adityanath, his two Deputy CMs, Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state cabinet minister Mohsin Raza.

The last date of filing nominations for the five bypolls is February 20, 2018 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 23. The results will be declared three days after polling on March 14, 2018. The Election Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all polling stations.