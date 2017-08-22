Cabinet reshuffle likely as Amit Shah cancel Chennai trip

New Delhi: The all of a sudden cancellation of Amit Shah’s scheduled three-day visit to Tamil Nadu has created buzz of an imminent at Centre cabinet.

“The reason for cancellation, we have been told, is that Amit Shah is required in Delhi for discussions,” pointed out a party source.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is quite disappointed with the latest development as they had planned a grand gala welcome for Amit Shah in Chennai.

The cancellation of the trip has come at a time when the two factions of the AIADMK buried the hatchet and former CM O Panneerselvam joined the Palaniswami government as Deputy Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quite attentive of the development in the state. “I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come,” Modi said in a tweet, adding, “Centre assures all possible support to CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami & Dy CM Thiru O Panneerselvam for the growth of TN. @OfficeOfOPS”.

Modi’s statement to the Chennai developments echoed the alacrity he had shown in reacting to the political developments in Patna on July 26.

At that time, Modi had congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar then. Kumar resigned from the post to walk out of the Grand Alliance with the RJD and Congress. The BJP was pretty fast to embraced the JD(U), leaving aside over four years of bitter political rivalry.

BJP President decision to cancel his Chennai visit and the Prime Minister’s response to the Tamil Nadu developments have added to the speculation on a Cabinet reshuffle.

Few days back, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) passed a formal resolution to join the ruling NDA, indicating the party’s desire to be in the cabinet. On a similar note, senior BJP leaders, believe that AIADMK was also all set to join the Modi government.