Campus shoes announces Aisha Sharma as their brand ambassador

The Delhi-based footwear brand—Campus Shoes (belonging to the premier business conglomerate of India—Action Group) has announced budding actress Aisha Sharma as its brand ambassador. The company believes that Aisha who hails from Bihar and has a successful modelling career, is the right young face for Campus Shoes which envisions of becoming the fastest, youngest and premium footwear brand in India.

The partnership with Aisha Sharma is timed with Campus Shoes’ next phase of growth in which the brand has tied up with major hypermarket/retail chains of India to serve a wider customer base in Tier-II and Tier III cities. At the same time, the company is also planning to have a network of approximately 400 sale points all over India within the next five years. The task will be commenced this year itself and 50 exclusive brand outlets are expected to be launched by March 2018.

Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, Campus Shoes, avers, “At a time, when Campus is extensively planning for expansion, it gives me immense pleasure to announce Aisha Sharma as the company’s brand ambassador. Being a young actress and model, she ideally portrays a blend of talent, fitness, dynamism and popularity that complements Campus Shoes’ legacy of being a stylish, fashion-forward and fitness-conscious brand that offers features like comfort fit, extra cushioning, extra flexibility, light weight and springy fit.

Aisha made her Bollywood debut in 2016. She was the face of Lakme India Commercial and has done Tamil and Telugu movies too. She is also a trained Kathak dancer and singer.

Aisha Sharma says, “I have always known Campus Shoes to be an iconic and dynamic brand. I am happy to be associated with a brand which is young in thinking and which has established itself strongly in India, becoming the number one footwear brand. I look forward to being part of the Campus family and its fascinating growth journey.”

With this association, Campus Shoes aims to strike the right chord with the young Indian population who want to look stylish from head to toe.