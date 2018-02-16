Candidates contesting elections must declare source of their income, rules Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today ruled out that candidates contesting elections must declare source of their income along with their spouses and dependent children to keep a tab on growth of their assets. This has been done as the assets of MPs and MLAs rise exponentially during their tenure as lawmakers.

A bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar allowed the plea of an NGO seeking court’s direction to make it mandatory for candidates to declare not only their assets but also the source of the asset so that people could examine whether the properties were amassed through legal means or not.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier told the Supreme Court that seven Lok Sabha Parliamentarians and 98 state lawmakers are being investigated for “substantial increases” in their assets.

It added that the income tax department had conducted preliminary investigations into their assets and found that, on the face of it, there had been “huge” increases in the Lok Sabha MPs’ assets and “substantial” increases in MLAs’ assets.