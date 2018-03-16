Can’t wait for Madhuri ma’am to watch the song: Jacqueline on ‘Ek do teen’ remake

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who will next be seen doing the remake of the iconic song ‘Ek do teen’ in the upcoming movie ‘Baaghi 2’ which was first featured in 1988 film ‘Tezaab’, said that she cannot wait for Madhuri Dixit to watch the song and that nobody can come close to the Dhak Dhak girl’s performance. While expressing her excitement on doing the remake of ‘Ek do teen’ to the media, Jacqueline went on to say: "I can't…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who will next be seen doing the remake of the iconic song ‘Ek do teen’ in the upcoming movie ‘Baaghi 2’ which was first featured in 1988 film ‘Tezaab’, said that she cannot wait for Madhuri Dixit to watch the song and that nobody can come close to the Dhak Dhak girl’s performance.

While expressing her excitement on doing the remake of ‘Ek do teen’ to the media, Jacqueline went on to say: “I can’t wait for Madhuri ma’am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her.”

The remake of the iconic song is choreographed by three ace choreographers including Ganesh Acharya, Ahmed Khan and Saroj Khan. Just by knowing the name of the ace choreographers, we all can imagine the level of choreography in the remake of the song, not forgetting the fact that the original song was also choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Talking about the film, ‘Baaghi 2’ is the directorial venture of Ahmed Khan and is a sequel to 2016 film ‘Baaghi’ starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead role. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 30, 2018.