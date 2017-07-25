Capt Amarinder offers Harmanpreet Kaur post of DSP in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh hailed and applauded the performance of woman star cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur in the recently concluded Woman’s Cricket World Cup 2017 and invited her to serve Punjab Police by offering her the DSP post.

Impressed with her mighty knock of 171 runs against former World Cup Champions Australia in the semis, Capt. Amrinder already announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 Lakh.

This star woman cricketer was earlier denied the post in Police Department during her struggling days and her talent and capabilities were compared with male cricketer Harbhajan Singh who is presently serving as DSP in Punjab Police.

In the World Cup Semi-final Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her career best 171 off 115 balls with 20 fours and seven sixes and surprised the cricketing fraternity with her talent and valour. In the crucial finals, she made a half century and scored 51 runs off 80 balls. Overall it was a power packed performance by Harmanpreet Kaur in this ICC World Cup 2017.

By- Ayush Tiwari