Car bombing target Iraqi Embassy, causalities feared

KABUL, Afghanistan: According to the media reports by the Afghan police, a car bombing has targeted the Iraqi Embassy in central Kabul and that has been followed by gunfire.

The attack was still underway as witnesses reported hearing gunshots around the site of the explosion. Details were sketchy as police cordoned off the area of the firefight.

Two police officials said the car bomb exploded outside the embassy, followed by an attempt by gunmen to enter the building, which is located in the center of the Afghan capital. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, Najib Danish, told CBS News it was a terrorist attack against the embassy.

“Civilians are being evacuated,” an official who declined to be named told the AFP news agency.

It was not immediately clear how many gunmen were involved in the attack. A police officer in the area, who identified himself only as Abdullah, said the gunfire was initially intense but was now sporadic. The area was surrounded by armored vehicles and a large contingent of police and Afghan soldiers.