Car that crushed 9 children belonged to BJP leader, says Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi: The mishap on the Bihar’s Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi highway yesterday, which killed at least nine children and 24 others got injured was done by one of the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s car, said Tejashwi Yadav.

The vehicle which killed the children was found abandoned at the accident site on the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi highway.

There was a BJP name plate on the vehicle which read Manoj Baitha, Pradesh Mantri, Mahadalit Manch.

Eyewitnesses have reportedly said that they saw Manoj Baitha coming out of the Bolero soon after the incident.

The BJP leader and the driver of the vehicle are absconding ever since the accident took place.

However, BJP top leaders in the state have denied Manoj Baitha having any connections with the party.

Party vice- president Devesh Kumar has said that there was no person by this name in the Mahadalit Manch of the party.

However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav visited the Sri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital to meet the family members of the deceased. He raised the issue of involvement of BJP leader Manoj Baitha in the road accident.

Tejashwi also accused the driver of the Bolero to be drunk when the incident happened.

“How was the driver of the Bolero drunk ? From where did he get alcohol when it is prohibited in Bihar ?”,said, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the inability of the Muzaffarpur police in banning the BJP leader and his driver, involved in the incident.