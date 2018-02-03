CBI arrests GST Commissioner in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today took nine people into custody including the Commissioner of GST, Kanpur with 3 other Supritendent of GST, Kanpur and 5 other accused for allegedly taking bribe from firms as a “protection money for omission of action by the department”.

The bribe was transferred systematically through hawala channels which was periodically (monthly or quarterly) paid to the officers.

India Today has accessed the copy of CBI’s FIR according to which, Sansar Chand, an IRS officer of 1986 batch, who has currently the commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Kanpur was leading a systematic and organised collection of illegal gratification in lieu with various official acts in connection to matters pertaining to his jurisdiction.

“Sansar Chand was in habit of taking periodic updates from his Superitendents Ajay Srivastava, Aman Shah and RS Chandel in regards to illegal gratification from various private parties,” reads the FIR.