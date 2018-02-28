CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram in connection to INX Media money laundering case

CHENNAI: The CBI today arrested Karti Chidambaram at Chennai airport in connection with the INX money laundering case and officials in the investigating agency gave information that Karti’s family members were informed before the arrest.

Sources in the CBI said they detained Karti when he landed at Chennai airport after his foreign trip. Soon after Karti’ arrest, he was taken to a secluded place where he was being questioned.

A senior CBI officer said, “We have strong evidence to confirm his role in a cheating case.” However, the official denied to divulge more information about the case.

Karti’s chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman was recently arrested from a five-star hotel in Delhi on February 16.

The national investigative agency has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board conditions to receive investment from Mauritius. The CBI has said that it also seized vouchers of Rs 10 lakh which were allegedly paid for the services.

The Congress today said Karti’s arrest is a “classic diversionary tactic”of the Modi government.