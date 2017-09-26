CBI court dismiss plea of dera chief’s former driver to depose

CHANDIGARH: The specia Panchkula CBI court rejected the plea filed by Khatta Singh –former drive of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh- to depose against the preacher in the ongoing murder cases against him.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Khatta, who earlier retracted his statement in 2012, had filed an application before the special CBI court after dera chief ‘s conviction in rape cases, seeking permission to record his statements afresh regarding the godman’s role in murder cases.

The dera chief was convicted on August 25 for raping two sadhvis (female disciples) by the special CBI court.

Ten years back, Khatta had told CBI that he was privy to a meeting between the dera head and five men before Ranjit was murdered in his village in the district of Kurukshetra.

He had also told the CBI that he had heard Gurmeet directing his men to eliminate Chhatrapati, who had published a news report regarding sexual exploitation of sadhvis inside the dera.