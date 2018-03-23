CBI registers fresh case against Jignesh Shah

According to the information given by the officials, the CBI has registered a fresh case against former MCX MD Jignesh Shah, four former chairpersons of the Forward Market Commission and others for supposedly facilitating nationwide exchange status for the MCX. They further went on to say that the searches were carried out at the office of Shah and others in nine locations in Mumbai, Gwalior and Shimla. Six others have also been booked by the agency. It is alleged that…

