CBSE announces re-exam for mathematics and economics papers

New Delhi: According to the information given through the sources, amidst the ongoing Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams of 10th and 12th class students, the Mathematics paper of class 10th students and economics paper of class 12th have been leaked and due to which the examination dates have been cancelled by the CBSE board. Just after receiving the news of examination paper leak, CBSE board cancelled both the maths and economics paper dates and announced that the…

New Delhi: According to the information given through the sources, amidst the ongoing Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams of 10th and 12th class students, the Mathematics paper of class 10th students and economics paper of class 12th have been leaked and due to which the examination dates have been cancelled by the CBSE board.

Just after receiving the news of examination paper leak, CBSE board cancelled both the maths and economics paper dates and announced that the new dates will be updated on the CBSE website within one week.

A CBSE notice said, “The board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week.”

This is not the first time when the news of paper leak have come up, earlier than this there have been many a times when the board exams paper have been postponed due to the question paper leak.

But cancelling the exams and rescheduling the dates of the paper would be a fair call for all the hard working students because the results of 10th and 12th board exams is considered important.