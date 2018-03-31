CBSE Class 12 economics re-test on April 25

Government today said that re-test for Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE's) Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, will be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar further said that all the confusion regarding the CBSE re-test should be cleared now after the announcements made by his ministry. Students will have to take the Class 10 CBSE maths re-test…

Government today said that re-test for Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE’s) Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, will be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar further said that all the confusion regarding the CBSE re-test should be cleared now after the announcements made by his ministry.

Students will have to take the Class 10 CBSE maths re-test only if the leak is found to be a large-scale one, added Javadekar. Meanwhile, affected students today staged a protest in front of the CBSE office in Delhi.

The CBSE has shared information regarding how board papers are conducted with the police, which is probing the CBSE paper leaks. In a letter to the police, the CBSE gave details about the examination centres, names of staff and superintendents at the centres, bank custodians, as well as the names and contact details of bank managers who had custody of the leaked papers in Delhi and Haryana.