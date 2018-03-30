CBSE paper leak: Prakash Javadekar surrounded by flurry of questions

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has been surrounded by questions in the recent past subsequent to the CBSE paper leak issue with media questioning all aspects. "I can assure you that the culprits behind the leak won't be spared. The police is already on the job and just like it nabbed four people in the SSC scam, I am sure it will soon catch the culprits in this case, too," he said. "Besides, we have also constituted an…

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has been surrounded by questions in the recent past subsequent to the CBSE paper leak issue with media questioning all aspects.

“I can assure you that the culprits behind the leak won’t be spared. The police is already on the job and just like it nabbed four people in the SSC scam, I am sure it will soon catch the culprits in this case, too,” he said.

“Besides, we have also constituted an internal inquiry to find out who leaked the papers,” the Minister told the reporters before he was charged with another volley of questions.

“I think the honourable minister has given a comprehensive statement…,” intervened Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also addressing the press on Cabinet’s decision taken on Wednesday, but he too was cut short for questions on students’ protest across the city.

Even as the the Minister responded to the media queries, students in considerable numbers exhibited their anger in the form of protest at Jantar Mantar and raised slogans against CBSE.

“This is not right, CBSE should think of the students who didn’t have anything to do with the leak, before conducting a re-examination,” Aman, a Class 12 student of a government school at Gandhi Nagar, told IANS.