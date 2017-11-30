CCI fines BCCI Rs 52 cr for anti-competitive conduct

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over Rs 52 crore for anti-competitive conduct to enhance the commercial interest of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) broadcasters.

The regulator in an order issued on Wednesday also directed the BCCI “not to place blanket restriction on organisation of professional domestic cricket league” by non-members.

“Earlier, the Commission vide its order dated 8th February, 2013 had imposed a penalty of Rs 52.24 crore on BCCI,” the 44-page order read.

“Although, at present, the average of the relevant turnover for the last three financial years is slightly higher than the one which was considered by the Commission while passing the earlier order dated 8th February, 2013, the Commission prefers to maintain the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore, which comes to nearly 4.48 per cent of the average of the relevant turnover during the last three preceding financial years.”

As per the order, BCCI has been fined for its assurance to the broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that it “shall not organise, sanction, recognise, or support another professional domestic Indian T20 competition that is competitive to IPL, for a sustained period of ten years”.