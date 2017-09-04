Celebrations on as MY FM complete 10 years in Bhopal

MY FM, India’s leading local FM network completed 10 successful and momentous years in Bhopal. Over the last 10 years, it has remained the most popular and entertaining radio station of the city owing to it consumer centric approach.

To mark the celebration for a decade of leadership in Bhopal, MY FM organized a “Happy Evening LIVE”, a comedy evening with the pioneers of the stand up shows in the country, Vipul Goel and Sundeep Sharma. The two thoroughly entertained the crowd and left them delighted. The veteran stand-up and voice artist Sundeep Sharma is a storyteller like no other. Vipul Goel, is an Indian stand-up comedian and actor, counted among the top comedy performers in India.

The Happy evening live event was promoted heavily through a 360 marketing campaign, people participated in huge no to win the passes for the evening.

Speaking on this landmark achieved by MY FM. CEO, Mr. Harrish Bhatia said, “MY FM is truly iconic radio station and we have received immense love from our listeners in last decade. Our customer centric approach has led us to leadership position in this market. We will continue to strive for highest standard of entertainment through our differentiated content, innovative marketing initiatives and on ground activities”.

MY FM also added city’s favourite and most followed, RJ Roopak to the MY FM family. He will be hosting the show “Happy evenings” Monday to Saturday from 5 to 9 pm.

About My FM: A pioneering brand in the radio space, MY FM is the radio business of DB Corp Ltd. Launched in 2006, MY FM took a bottom-up approach and set up its network across 30 Tier II & III cities across 7 states, building on the strong local understanding that Bhaskar Group had in these markets. True to its brand name which signifies the emotional ownership and personalized approach of the station, MY FM has successfully established a network of 30 highly localized stations focusing on individual market preferences. Constantly evolving and innovating its offerings, MY FM draws a keen focus on its brand philosophy of ‘Jiyo Dil Se’, forging an emotional connect with its listeners while continually creating offerings to suit local tastes.

Capitalizing on the strengths of the medium, MY FM has become India’s leading Local FM Network backed by in-depth market understating and high listenership.