Censor clearance for Aiyaary, to release on February 16

The makers of Aiyaary got a green signal for release from the Central Board of Film Certifi cation (CBFC). It will now hit the screens on February 16.

The movie was previously due to clash with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan this Friday.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers, after the CBFC reviewed the film, a screening of Aiyaary was held for the Ministry of Defence last week on the censor board’s instruction. The screening resulted in prescribed modifications to the film, following which it received a U/A cerificate from CBFC on Tuesday.