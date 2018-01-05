Check CBSE Board 10th, 12th exam date sheet at cbse.nic.in

NEW DELHI: According to the recent reports doing rounds on the internet, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is expected to release the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the first week of January 2018.

Reports say that the date sheet of CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations might be declared today on the official website of the board cbse.nic.in. The students are suggested to see the official website of CBSE Board to get the latest update on the release of date sheet.

On the other hand, there has been no official confirmation of release date for time table of Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination. The official notification from CBSE will be released on the official website – cbse.nic.in. Until then, Class 12 students are advised to start preparing for their practical examinations that will start from next week in all CBSE affiliated schools.

Students will have to keep a track of the official website of CBSE for the exact dates that will be announced by the officials.