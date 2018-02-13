Check out 4 unknown benefits of fish oil!

According to the information given by a new study, fish oil has several unknown and surprising health benefits that can be affordable as well as advantageous for healthy immune system in middle aged obese adults.

Here are some more benefits of fish oil that you may not have known

1. Can Prevent Arthritis Pain

Studies suggest that omega-3 could rescue pain and stiffness related to rheumatoid arthritis. A diet high in fish oil may also boost the effectiveness of anti-inflammatory drugs.

2. Improves Vision

Fish oil is known for improving eye vision also it helps in avoiding age-related muscular degeneration. Omega-3 fatty acids make the tiny blood vessels of the eyes stronger and healthier. Consuming fish oil is also known to help those suffering from dry eyes.

3. Hair Care

Since omega-3 has anti-inflammatory properties, fish oil helps in opening up the hair follicles and promoting hair growth, thereby making up for daily hair loss. Also, since Omega-3 is a healthy fat, it prevents dry and flaky scalp.

4. Depression and Anxiety

A number of studies have suggested that levels of Omega-3 are lower in the bloodstreams of those suffering from depression. It is therefore suggested, for those suffering from depression, to increase their intake of Omega-3 fatty acid. While more research is underway in this area, initial results suggest that Omega-3 helps improve the effectiveness of some anti-depressants as well.