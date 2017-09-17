Check out Aamir Khan gets new look for Thugs Of Hindostan!

Actor Aamir Khan is known for his roles done with perfection and this time round he ghas surprised everyone with his new look that depicts him in a worn out rugged look for his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan.

Legend Amitabh Bachchan is also in the film and it will be a treat for all fans to see these two coming together. Aamir has lost kilos of weight for his role in the movie that can be seen in his latest leaked photo from the sets of the movie.

In the pics he is seen with long hair and moustache and is appearing much leaner and fitter and these images are going viral and have been on Aamir’s several fan pages.

This movie of Aamir Khans is much-awaited and after seeing these images excitement is expected to mount up for the audience as well.

On the other hand Yash Raj Films has announced yesterday about the release date of the movie while describing it as, “Two legends come together for a never seen before action adventure.” The film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, releases on November 7, 2018.