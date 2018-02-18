Check out: Airtel’s prepaid recharge plan in detail under Rs. 100

In order to take on Reliance Jio, various telecom operators disclosed their feasible recharge and net pack offers for their customers. In this competition of various telecom operators, Airtel is offering a bunch of prepaid recharge plans where it is also offering few prepaid plans under Rs. 100 bracket. These plans are priced at Rs. 9, Rs. 59 and Rs. 93 which comes with some validity period and data and voice calling benefits.

Airtel’s Rs. 9 prepaid recharge plan offers 100MB of 3G/4G data for a validity of 1 day. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited voice calls for the validity period. 100 SMSes are also bundled with this plan. Subscribers can also use this plan as an add-on pack with any other recharge plan.

Airtel’s Rs. 59 prepaid recharge plan offers 500MBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 7 days with no daily cap. This plan also gives unlimited local/STD/roaming voice calls and 100 SMSes per day benefits for the entire validity period. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 7 days.

Airtel’s Rs. 93 prepaid recharge plan offers1GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data for 28 days with no daily data cap. This prepaid recharge plan also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. However, this update is available only for select users For other users, Airtel’s Rs. 93 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days with no daily cap. Other benefits remain the same.