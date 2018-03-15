Check out Aishwarya Rai’s temperature soaring photoshoot pics!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was last seen in the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, is back with her temperature soaring photoshoot pictures to bring a storm on the internet. She is seen gracing the magazine's March cover, which has also released its annual list of India's most beautiful women of 2018. Looking at the cover, it's no surprise that Aishwarya features on the lineup. The 44-year-old actress is famously known as one of the most beautiful…

Mumbai: Bollywood’s gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was last seen in the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, is back with her temperature soaring photoshoot pictures to bring a storm on the internet. She is seen gracing the magazine’s March cover, which has also released its annual list of India’s most beautiful women of 2018.

Looking at the cover, it’s no surprise that Aishwarya features on the lineup. The 44-year-old actress is famously known as one of the most beautiful women in the world. She graced her look with a different style avatar for the cover and is seen wearing a futuristic metallic shirt.

Here are the pictures:-