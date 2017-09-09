Check out Bigg Boss 11 promo, Salman welcomes his neighbour Mouni

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Salman Khan who will soon be seen hosting the all time favourite reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ which is coming up with an altogether different theme of the show being set around neighbours. The makers of the show have released the promo of the show starring Salman and Mouni Roy in a new avatar.

This we say after watching the third promo of the reality show that has been shared on the official Twitter handle of the channel Colors. Unlike the first two promos, this one reveals the date when Bigg Boss 11 will air.

After many speculations around the name of the celebrity contestants, the audience will finally be introduced to them on October 1 when the premiere of the show will be aired.

The other fact which makes this promo special is the pairing of Salman with the Gold girl Mouni Roy. In the promo, Salman abhors his unwanted neighbours who barge into his house to watch a cricket match but soon he is happy to be interrupted by another neighbour, Mouni Roy who comes in teasing the actor in her hot avatar.

This time he is even ready to give the balcony seat to this beautiful Naagin of television as she is the one he has been waiting for eagerly. Well, we already know how much Salman is fond of Mouni. In fact, Mouni is the only TV actor who frequented the sets of Bigg Boss 10 and shook a leg with Salman at the finale.

Here’s the promo:-