Check out: BSNL launched its new prepaid plan 118!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, every other telecom companies are offering new recharge plans for their customers every now and then amidst all this the famous telecom company BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) have yet again managed to offer new prepaid recharge plan 118 unlimited calls along with data benefits for its prepaid customers .

Here are the details of BSNL new plan:-

BSNL new plan offers free calling along with free roaming calls as well. There is no FUP on calls in the plan. Along with the calling benefits, the pack also provides its users 1GB data for the whole validity period of the pack. After the usage of 1GB data users will be charged as per the standard rates. The validity of the plan is 28 days. The plan also gives free PRBT ringtone.

This new plan 118 of BSNL competes with 98 plan of Jio. Jio 98 plan also offers its users free calling and data. All calls in the plan 98 of Jio are free and users will also get 2GB data usage with high-speed in the plan. After the usage of 1GB data the data remains free but with low speed. The validity of the plan is 28 days. If we compare the 98 plan of Jio with the 118 plan of BSNL then Jio plan is best as it comes with 2GB data and price is also less.