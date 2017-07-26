Check out: First poster of Sushant-Jacqueline starrer ‘Drive’ unveiled

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar managed to share the first poster of the movie ‘Drive’ starring actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. The movie is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is produced by KJo.

Unveiling the first poster of the movie, Karan Johar wrote in a tweet: “Start..Zoom..Accelerate..#DRIVE on the 2nd of March 2018 with @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by our DOSTana boy @Tarunmansukhani.”

http://www.usalistingdirectory.com/index.php?list=latest

Jacqueline Fernandez will play the role of a street racer in the movie and the film is planned to hit the cinemas on 2nd March, 2018.

Here’s the poster:-