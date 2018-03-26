Check out five strange signs that indicate heart attack!

According to the information given by a new study, many people suffer from heart attack and lose their lives because they are unaware about the precautions and symptoms of heart diseases. The maximum lot of people today are suffering from diabetes but only few know that diabetic patients are more prone to heart attack or cardiac arrest. Here are five common signs that indicate heart attack:- Fatty bumps: Another external indicator of heart issues is yellow, fatty bumps – known…

According to the information given by a new study, many people suffer from heart attack and lose their lives because they are unaware about the precautions and symptoms of heart diseases. The maximum lot of people today are suffering from diabetes but only few know that diabetic patients are more prone to heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Here are five common signs that indicate heart attack:-

Fatty bumps: Another external indicator of heart issues is yellow, fatty bumps – known clinically as ‘xanthomas’ – that can appear on the elbows, knees, buttocks or eyelids.

Blue lips: Another health indicator from the mouth is the colour of your lips.

The lips are usually red, but they can take on a bluish colour (cyanosis) in people with heart problems, due to the failure of the cardiovascular system to deliver oxygenated blood to tissues.

Creased earlobes: One such external indicator is diagonal creases on the earlobes – known as Frank’s sign, named after Sanders Frank, an American doctor who first described the sign.

Rotten gums and loose teeth: The state of your oral health can also be a good predictor of the state of your cardiovascular health.

The mouth is full of bacteria, both good and bad. The ‘bad’ bacteria can enter the bloodstream from the mouth and cause inflammation in the blood vessels, which can lead to cardiovascular disease.

Halo around the iris: Fat deposits may also be seen in the eye, as a grey ring around the outside of the iris, the coloured part of the eye.

This so-called ‘arcus senilis’, starts at the top and bottom of the iris before progressing to form a complete ring. It doesn’t interfere with vision.