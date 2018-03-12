Check out five tips to sleep better at night!

According to the information given through a research, a good sleep at night is one of the most important things to keep your body fit while many of us do not get a good sleep at night due to some reason. Well don’t worry we have some tips for you that will help you sleep better. Here are five basic tips:- Don't consume caffeine late in day: While caffeine has numerous benefits and a single dose of it can enhance…

According to the information given through a research, a good sleep at night is one of the most important things to keep your body fit while many of us do not get a good sleep at night due to some reason. Well don’t worry we have some tips for you that will help you sleep better.

Here are five basic tips:-

Don’t consume caffeine late in day: While caffeine has numerous benefits and a single dose of it can enhance focus, energy and sports performance, when consumed late in the day, the stimulation of nervous system may stop body from naturally relaxing at night.

In one study, consuming caffeine up to six hours before bed significantly worsened sleep quality. If you do crave a cup of coffee in the late afternoon or evening, then stick with decaffeinated coffee.

Reduce long daytime naps: While ‘power naps’ are beneficial, long or irregular napping during the day can negatively affect sleep at night. Sleeping in the daytime can confuse internal body clock, meaning one may struggle to sleep at night. A study found that while napping for 30 minutes or less can enhance daytime brain function, longer naps can negatively affect health and sleep quality.

Increase bright light exposure during day: The body has a natural clock known as cicardian rhythm which affects the brain, body and hormones, helping one stay awake and telling the body when it’s time to sleep.

Natural sunlight helps keep your circadian rhythm healthy and improves daytime energy, as well as nighttime sleep quality and duration.

Study found that in patients with insomnia, daytime bright light exposure improved sleep quality and duration. It also reduced the time it took to fall asleep by 83 per cent.

Try to sleep and wake at consistent times: The body’s circadian rhythm functions on a set loop, aligning itself with sunrise and sunset. Being consistent with the sleep and waking times can aid in sleep quality in the long-term. One study found those who had irregular sleeping patterns and went to bed late on the weekends reported poor sleep.

Reduce blue light exposure in evening: Nighttime light exposure has the opposite effect on the body. Light at night tricks the brain into thinking it is still daytime. This reduces hormones like melatonin, which help one relax and get deep sleep.

Stop watching TV and turn off any bright lights 2 hours before heading to bed.