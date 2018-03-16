Check out five unknown health benefits of mango!

Now is the time when we finally bid goodbye to winters and say hello to summers along with the change of season, the most favorite seasonal fruit of many people is mango ‘the king of fruits’. While people love eating fruits but when it comes to the knowing the health benefits of their favorite fruits many of them are unaware about it. Yes there are several health benefits attributed to the consumption of mangoes. They are: 1. Prevents cancer Mangoes…

Now is the time when we finally bid goodbye to winters and say hello to summers along with the change of season, the most favorite seasonal fruit of many people is mango ‘the king of fruits’. While people love eating fruits but when it comes to the knowing the health benefits of their favorite fruits many of them are unaware about it.

Yes there are several health benefits attributed to the consumption of mangoes.

They are:

1. Prevents cancer

Mangoes are abundant with antioxidants like quercitrin, iso-quercitrin, astragalin, fisetin, gallic acid and methylgallat. This helps in protecting the body against colon, breast and prostate cancers as well as leukaemia.

2. Keeps cholesterol in check

Mangoes have a high level of vitamin C, pectin and fibres that help in lowering the serum cholesterol levels. Fresh mangoes are also rich in potassium, which is a necessary component of the cell and body fluids. It helps in controlling the heart rate as well as blood pressure.

3. Alkalizes the body

Mango is rich in tartaric acid, malic acid as well as traces of citric acid that help in maintaining the alkali reserve of the body. This is one of the top health benefits of eating mangoes.

4. Helps with digestion

Mangoes contain certain enzymes that help in breaking down protein. The fibrous nature of this fruit helps in regulating digestion and elimination. It is also rich in pre-biotic dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals.

5. Eye care

Mangoes are rich in vitamin A which aids in promoting good eyesight, fights dry eyes and also avoids night blindness.