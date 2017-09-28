Check out Harbhajan Singh’s funny tweet on ‘GST effect’!

After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) known as the country’s biggest tax reforms in which different types of tax will be replaced by one common tax, dinning out at a restaurant and hotel has become a painful and costlier affair.

World Cup-winning Indian player Harbhajan Singh seems to have experienced the same when he had dined out recently. The off-spinner took to Twitter to express his disappointment over extra expenditure owing to the revised tax structure with a witty remark.

While making payment of bill after dinner in restaurant, it feels like state govt & central govt both had a dinner with us… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 27, 2017

“While making payment of bill after dinner in restaurant, it feels like state govt & central govt both had a dinner with us..(sic),” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer’s fans agreed with his views on Twitter. Some of them shared their own experiences with restaurant bills following the implementation of GST.