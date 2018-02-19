Check out: Idea unveils new offers for its prepaid customers!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom operators Idea recently disclosed its new unlimited voice call offer, 1GB data for 14 days at Rs. 109 for its prepaid customers.

That pack countered the Rs. 93 pack by Airtel that, back then, offered a similar tariff and validity. However, Airtel now offers 28-day validity, free calls and 1GB data at the same price now, which is twice the validity the new Idea pack offers.

Similarly, the Jio Rs. 98 recharge offers a validity of 28 days, unlimited voice calls as well as 2GB of 4G data.

According to the official Idea Cellular website, the Rs. 109 prepaid pack offers ‘unlimited’ local, STD, and roaming calls, alongside 1GB of 4G/ 3G data and daily 100 local and national SMS. The voice calls through the pack are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, identical to other ‘unlimited’ packs. Furthermore, beyond the bundled calls, subscribers will be charged at 1 paisa per second for calls.

The pack is available in a few circles, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, and Karnataka, among others. The availability of 4G/ 3G data is subject to the network rollout. Subscribers can recharge their accounts with the new Rs. 109 pack either through the operator’s official site or via My Idea app.

Earlier this week, Idea revised its Nirvana Postpaid plans to offer additional data benefits at existing charges. The plans that have been revised include the Rs. 499, Rs. 649, Rs. 999, Rs. 389, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,999.

While the lowest among all the plans, the Rs. 398 plan, offers 20GB of data – up from 10GB, the Rs. 2,999 plan comes with 300GB of data for a month.