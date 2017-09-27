According to the information given through a new research, there are few names who have topped the list of being the unhealthiest countries in the world but let’s break the suspense that Czech Republic country is on number one to be the most unhealthiest country in the world.

The website collected their data from World Health Organisation by analysing alcoholic consumption, tobacco consumption and obesity in 179 countries around the world. UK ranks 19th in the list, with Britons being 9th heaviest drinkers in the world.

Czech Republic becomes the heaviest drinkers in the world according to the list. Each individual consumes 13.7 litres of alcohol per annum, which is 550 shots making it to 1.5 shots a day. It also ranked 11th highest for tobacco consumption.

Russia ranks second, followed by Slovenia, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary. Eastern Europe is the unhealthiest region in the world, occupying 9 out of 10 spots on the list. The exception was the US, which ranked 10th in the joint place with Lithuania.

As for the obesity, Oceania tops the list with 41% of the population in Samoa having BMI more than 30. Fiji, Tonga and Kiribati were also in the top 10 list for obesity. Afghanistan enjoys being the healthiest country, with second lowest rate of obesity in the world. Only 2.7% of the population had a BMI over 30. Ius residents only smoked 83 cigarettes a year and drank the least alcohol.

The country’s law prohibits the consumption and possession of alcohol, which probably is the reason behind its ranking. Guinea is the second healthiest country, followed by Niger and Nepal, none of whom rival the drinking culture in Eastern European countries.