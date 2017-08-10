Check out: Ranbir Kapoor once dated this actor’s wife!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who is always been a topic of discussion in the media because of his love life, be it his break-up with Deepika Padukone or with Katrina Kaif, he has always been in the limelight for his relationship status.

Earlier than this, Ranbir dated Avantika Malik who is now married to Imran Khan. Yes, you heard it right! He had a huge crush on Avantika and also dated her for almost five years before parting ways with her.

Later, Avantika started dating Imran and after being together for almost eight years they got married in 2011. But, Ranbir and Avantika have remained friends despite their break up.